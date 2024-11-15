Friday, November 15, 2024
Highland Village Council approves $60K for nonprofits

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Highland Village Municipal Complex

The Highland Village City Council this week approved more than $60,000 in funding for area nonprofit organizations.

Each year, the council allocates funds to support the nonprofit organizations providing essential services to the residents of Highland Village. Nonprofit applicants must meet certain guidelines to request funding for community services provided to the residents of the City of Highland Village. The organization’s services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to the citizens of Highland Village on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.

The council approved the following amounts for 20 nonprofits:

CASA of Denton County: $3,000

Chisholm Trail Retired Senior Volunteer Program: $2,500

Christian Community Action: $3,739.82

Communities in Schools of North Texas: $3,500

Denton County Friends of the Family: $3,739.82

Denton County MHMR Center: $3,739.82

Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library: $500

Heart of the City: $3,739.82

Journey to Dream: $3,739.82

Lewisville ISD Education Foundation: $3,739.82

Lewisville Lake Symphony Association: $3,739.82

Lewisville Playhouse: $1,250

Lovepacs: $1,680

Love Thy Neighbor: $3,000

MLK of North Texas: $1,000

PediPlace: $3,739.82

Salvation Army: $3,739.82

SPAN/Meals on Wheels of Denton County: $1,932

Special Abilities of North Texas: $3,739.82

Studio B Performing Arts: $3,739.82

Argyle residents voice opposition toward proposed gas station
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

