Highland Village Council approves $60K for nonprofits

The Highland Village City Council this week approved more than $60,000 in funding for area nonprofit organizations.
Each year, the council allocates funds to support the nonprofit organizations providing essential services to the residents of Highland Village. Nonprofit applicants must meet certain guidelines to request funding for community services provided to the residents of the City of Highland Village. The organization’s services must be of economic benefit to the community or contribute to the quality of life in Highland Village by serving a municipal public purpose, they must be provided to the citizens of Highland Village on an equal basis and they must enter into a written contract with the city for the provision of services.
The council approved the following amounts for 20 nonprofits:
CASA of Denton County: $3,000
Chisholm Trail Retired Senior Volunteer Program: $2,500
Christian Community Action: $3,739.82
Communities in Schools of North Texas: $3,500
Denton County Friends of the Family: $3,739.82
Denton County MHMR Center: $3,739.82
Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library: $500
Heart of the City: $3,739.82
Journey to Dream: $3,739.82
Lewisville ISD Education Foundation: $3,739.82
Lewisville Lake Symphony Association: $3,739.82
Lewisville Playhouse: $1,250
Lovepacs: $1,680
Love Thy Neighbor: $3,000
MLK of North Texas: $1,000
PediPlace: $3,739.82
Salvation Army: $3,739.82
SPAN/Meals on Wheels of Denton County: $1,932
Special Abilities of North Texas: $3,739.82
Studio B Performing Arts: $3,739.82