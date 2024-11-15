Friday, November 15, 2024
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
8

Argyle 41, Frisco Emerson 21

The Argyle Eagles advanced to the area round following a 41-21 victory over Frisco Emerson on Friday night.

Argyle jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a 33-yard field goal from Jaxon Greene, but Emerson answered with a touchdown to make it 7-3 Mavericks.

Argyle responded with a touchdown of its own when Maguire Gasperson hit Julian Caldwell on a 34-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead with 6:44 to play in the first quarter.

With 3:50 to play in the first, Gasperson hooked up with Caldwell again, this time on a 24-yard pass to take a 17-7 lead into the second quarter.

 

Less than two minutes into the second, Nathaniel Bruce scored on a 2-yard run to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead.

Bruce then returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-7 Argyle.

Emerson rallied for two scores late, and Argyle led 31-21 at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Argyle scored again when Bruce broke a 30-yard touchdown run with 7:10 remaining in the fourth.

Anthony Ruvalcaba then kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:38 to play

Argyle (10-1, 8-0) will play the winner of the Wichita Falls Memorial/El Paso Chapin game at a time and date to be determined.

Guyer 52, McKinney 30

The Guyer Wildcats held off a late rally on Friday night to advance to the area round of the playoffs, defeating McKinney by a score of 52-30.

Kevin Sperry connected with Mason White on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to make it 7-0 Guyer and Kaedyn Cobbs scored on a 1-yard run to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.

Cobbs tacked on an 18-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to extend Guyer’s lead to 21 points.

With 1:58 remaining in the first half, Ford Stinson drilled a 43-yard field goal to give Guyer a 24-0 lead.

Sperry then hit Jackson Shockley for 33 yards to make it 31-0 Wildcats.

Guyer picked up where it left off in third quarter, as Cobbs scored on a 7-yard run and DJ Reese scored on a 5-yard run to give Guyer a 45-0 lead with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter.

McKinney finally got on the board late in the third quarter to make it 45-8 Guyer.

McKinney scored twice more before Grant Hatfield answered with a 3-yard touchdown for Guyer to make the score 52-22 in favor of the Wildcats with 4:12 remaining in the game.

McKinney scored again late.

Guyer (8-3, 5-2) will play the winner of the Richardson Pearce/Arlington game at a time and date to be determined in the area round.

Allen 17, Lewisville 3

Lewisville came up short against Allen in the bi-district round on Friday night to bring its season to an end.

Allen took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter and tacked on a field goal with 4:15 to play in the first half to give the Eagles a 10-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Declan Hamm booted a 28-yard field goal to cut the Fighting Farmer’s deficit to 7 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Allen answered with a touchdown of its own early in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.

Lewisville finished the season with a 7-4 overall record and 6-1 mark in district competition.

Crowley 51, Northwest 14

The season came to an end for Northwest on Friday night, as the Texans lost in the bi-district round by a score of 51-14 to Crowley.

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead early on, but Northwest responded when Ryder Norton scored on a 7-yard keeper to knot the game at 7 a piece.

Crowley scored 30 unanswered points to take a 37-7 lead into the half.

Crowley scored twice in the third quarter to make it 51-7 Eagles.

With 4:46 remaining in the game, Norton hit Kobey Wall on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans 14 points.

Northwest wrapped up the season with an overall record of 6-5 and 4-4 mark in district competition.

