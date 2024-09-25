Denton church youth director charged with felonies involving teens

The Denton Police Department announced Wednesday that it has arrested Craig Stone, a 63-year-old youth director at a church in the 1500 block of Willowwood Street, for two felony offenses involving teenage victims.

On Aug. 28, a parent and their child reported Stone was engaging in inappropriate behavior with teenagers, according to a Denton PD news release. During subsequent interviews throughout September, additional teenagers told detectives about possible sexual images of children on Stone’s computer. A male teen also reported being inappropriately touched by Stone.

Detectives served an evidentiary search warrant at the church and Stone’s residence on Tuesday, and Stone admitted to touching the victim and to possessing naked images of another male victim, according to the news release. Detectives secured arrest warrants for possession of child pornography and indecency with a child by contact. Stone was arrested and booked into the City of Denton Jail on Tuesday night with bond set at $20,000.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about Stone, including any unreported incidents, is encouraged to contact Det. Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727.

Resources are available for anyone impacted by sexual abuse: