Flower Mound assistant police chief named Corinth’s police chief

The city of Corinth announced Monday that Wendell Mitchell will serve as its new chief of police.

Mitchell, who currently serves as the assistant police chief in Flower Mound, brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to Corinth, and will officially assume his new role on Nov. 4. He succeeds Jerry Garner, who is retiring after serving as Corinth’s police chief for over five years.

“We are excited to welcome Wendell Mitchell to the city of Corinth,” said City Manager Scott Campbell. “His extensive experience and leadership in law enforcement make him the ideal person to guide our police department into the future and continue our commitment to community safety and engagement.”

With the Flower Mound Police Department, Mitchell was responsible for overseeing various aspects of the police department, including patrol, criminal investigations, professional standards, SWAT, crime prevention and community services, according to a news release from the city of Corinth. Mitchell developed the Professional Standards Section of the FMPD, where he created policies and procedures to promote transparency and accountability. He also re-established the department’s Narcotics Unit and worked closely with federal partners on cases, particularly those involving overdose victims. He initiated policies, procedures, and programs to reduce crime, build community trust, and promote professional policing, including implementing naloxone training, body-worn cameras, enhancing police recruitment and retention, and officer wellness programs. His leadership helped foster strong relationships between law enforcement and the community, emphasizing public safety and trust.

“I am honored to serve as Corinth’s next police chief,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working alongside the dedicated officers of this department to ensure Corinth remains a safe, welcoming place for all residents.”

Mitchell holds a Master’s Degree in Law Enforcement Leadership and Administration from Sam Houston State University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Arts and Science from Midwestern State University, a Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certification issued by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), and a police instructor certification. He is also an active member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA), North Texas Police Chiefs Association (NTPCA) and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).