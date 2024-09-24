Denton County to host town hall meeting about Thoroughfare Plan

Denton County is inviting residents to a town hall meeting about its Thoroughfare Plan update.

The county is currently in the process of updating the plan, which was adopted in 2017, “to ensure the recommendations reflect the changing environment in the county.” The county is seeking input to key issues and needs for the development of its roadway network.

The updated plan will:

Clarify the general location and alignment of existing and future roadways

Define general design standards for all roadway classes

Identify near and long-term safety and mobility improvements

Coordinate with other agencies on system alignment and connectivity

Program transportation improvements and identify potential funding strategies

Develop a policy document to educate and inform key stakeholders and the general public

A town hall meeting has been scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Denton County Elections Administration Building, 701 Kimberly Drive, A101, in Denton. The first half-hour will be an open house setting, and about 6 p.m., Freese and Nichols, the engineering firm, will give a presentation. After that, residents will be able to look at maps and provide feedback and ask questions. The presentation will also be available to view online.

Click here for more information and to take the survey.