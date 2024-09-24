Tuesday, September 24, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County to host town hall meeting about Thoroughfare Plan

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
I-35W in Denton County.

Denton County is inviting residents to a town hall meeting about its Thoroughfare Plan update.

The county is currently in the process of updating the plan, which was adopted in 2017, “to ensure the recommendations reflect the changing environment in the county.” The county is seeking input to key issues and needs for the development of its roadway network.

The updated plan will:

  • Clarify the general location and alignment of existing and future roadways
  • Define general design standards for all roadway classes
  • Identify near and long-term safety and mobility improvements
  • Coordinate with other agencies on system alignment and connectivity
  • Program transportation improvements and identify potential funding strategies
  • Develop a policy document to educate and inform key stakeholders and the general public

A town hall meeting has been scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Denton County Elections Administration Building, 701 Kimberly Drive, A101, in Denton. The first half-hour will be an open house setting, and about 6 p.m., Freese and Nichols, the engineering firm, will give a presentation. After that, residents will be able to look at maps and provide feedback and ask questions. The presentation will also be available to view online.

Click here for more information and to take the survey.

Previous article
Marcus student detained for threats
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.