Marcus student detained for threats

The Flower Mound Police Department announced Tuesday that it has detained a Marcus High School student for making threatening statements on social media.

On Tuesday, FMPD received information from a federal agency regarding threatening statements made by a student on a social media app. FMPD worked with Lewisville ISD to investigate the threat and detained one juvenile student, who has been transported to Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.

“At this time, FMPD has determined that there is no further threat to the campus,” the department said in a statement late Tuesday. “Please know, we ALWAYS take these situations seriously and investigate them fully. We want to assure you that if we believe at any point there is a legitimate threat to any person or campus, we will immediately communicate with that individual and/or LISD. There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students and school staff.”