Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

07/17/2024-Burglary/100-Blk Cedarcrest Ln-Burglary report.

07/18/2024-Suspicious Vehicle/8100-Blk Justin Rd-Amazon driver sleeping in the parking lot.

07/24/2024-Agency Assist FMPD/Waketon Rd/Chinn Chapel Rd-Attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a theft.

07/26/2024-Juvenile Complaint/8400-Blk Justin Rd-Spoke with juveniles about the safety of not running into the busy road.

07/26/2024-Assault/3800-Blk Berry Hill Ct-Assault report.

07/27/2024-Suspicious Vehicle/8300-Blk Justin Rd-Suspicious car in the parking lot of a closed business.

07/27/2024-Juvenile Complaint/100-Blk Fox Trot Ln-Juveniles on electric scooter riding at a high rate of speed on a busy road.

07/27/2024-Gun Shots Heard/3700-Blk Waketon Rd-Single gunshot heard in the area.

07/29/2024-Meet Complainant/8500-Blk Justin Rd-Caller wanted to speak with officer about homeless people rummaging through their trash cans.

07/29/2024-Suspicious Person/8500-Blk Justin Rd-Suspicious person arguing in the parking lot.

07/30/2024-Suspicious Vehicle/100-Blk Timberleaf Ct-Ongoing civil issue between neighbors. One neighbor called in a “suspicious vehicle” knowing it belonged to the neighbor across the street.

08/02/2024-Suspicious Activity/8300-Blk Justin Rd-Window on car shattered due to the heat. No theft occurred.

08/03/2024-Animal Complaint/200-Blk Valley View Trl-Skunk trapped in cage.

08/04/2024-Traffic Accident/DWI Arrest/100-Blk McMakin Rd-Intoxicated subject ran into construction barriers. The driver was arrested for DWI.

08/05/2024-Suspicious Vehicle/Timberleaf Ct/Cedarcrest Ln-Suspicious car driving around in the area.

08/07/2024-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Double Oaks Dr-Caller wanted to speak with an officer regarding a dog stolen in another town.

08/09/2024-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Valley View Trl-Caller wanted an officer to stand-by while water supply company came to speak with her. Prior conversation had gotten heated.

08/15/2024-Ordinance Violation/200-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Known subject was calling saying that the water tasted funny and thought something was wrong with it.

08/15/2024-Traffic Complaint/300-Blk Waketon Rd-Drivers blocking Waketon Rd to pick up students and causing people to drive on the wrong side of the road.

