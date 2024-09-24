Tuesday, September 24, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Flower Mound to host Truck Rodeo, open houses at police and fire departments

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The town of Flower Mound will host several events over the next couple weeks for families to get up close and personal with many of the town’s trucks and emergency vehicles.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the town’s Truck Rodeo will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Flower Mound Public Library parking lot, 3030 Broadmoor Lane. Families will get to check out vehicles from the town’s Police, Fire, Animal Services, Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments. The event is open to all ages, and registration is not required.

The Flower Mound Fire Department will host its Open House on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Fire Station No. 5, 800 Spinks Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, you can meet many of the town’s firefighters, tour their fire trucks, enjoy activities and safety demonstrations and much more.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, join the Flower Mound Police Department for its Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police station, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. During the event, you and your family will get an inside look at FMPD’s vehicle fleet and meet many of the town’s officers.

Previous article
Shops at Highland Village raising funds for police corporal
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.