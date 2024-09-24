Flower Mound to host Truck Rodeo, open houses at police and fire departments

The town of Flower Mound will host several events over the next couple weeks for families to get up close and personal with many of the town’s trucks and emergency vehicles.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the town’s Truck Rodeo will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Flower Mound Public Library parking lot, 3030 Broadmoor Lane. Families will get to check out vehicles from the town’s Police, Fire, Animal Services, Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments. The event is open to all ages, and registration is not required.

The Flower Mound Fire Department will host its Open House on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Fire Station No. 5, 800 Spinks Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, you can meet many of the town’s firefighters, tour their fire trucks, enjoy activities and safety demonstrations and much more.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, join the Flower Mound Police Department for its Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police station, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. During the event, you and your family will get an inside look at FMPD’s vehicle fleet and meet many of the town’s officers.