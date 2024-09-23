Shops at Highland Village raising funds for police corporal

Shopping and dining at The Shops at Highland Village later this week and into the next can help support a local police corporal recovering from heart surgery.

Highland Village Police Cpl. David Harney suffered an aneurysm in early September and was flown to a Dallas hospital for emergency surgery. Surgeons successfully replaced Harney’s aorta, and he was soon off the bypass machine and breathing tube. Harney, a School Resource Officer for Lewisville ISD, is now recovering at home, but he’s not out of the woods yet, and he faces a long road to recovery.

“Corporal Dave Harney is a beloved member of the Highland Village Community, and he needs our support,” The Shops said on its website. “The Shops at Highland Village would like to show our appreciation for Dave’s commitment to this community. Please take a moment to visit our retailers and restaurants that are offering their support.”

As of Monday, more than $30,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe for Harney and his family. The set goal is $45,000.

The following businesses will be donated some of their revenue to the Harney family, according to The Shops at Highland Village website.

Kendra Scott: From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 20% of all sales will be donated to Harney as part of a Kendra Scott Gives Back event. The code GIVEBACK-HMSGW can be used for online purchases on Friday and Saturday.

Corner Bakery Cafe: All day Tuesday, Oct. 1, when customers mention the fundraiser for Harney, a percentage of the revenue from their purchase will go to his GoFundMe fundraiser.

Megan’s Lifestyle Boutique: Also all day Oct. 1, 15% of sales at this store will be donated to the Harney family.

Lambeau’s America: All day Wednesday, Oct. 2, 20% of sales will be donated. Be sure to mention the fundraiser for the Harneys.