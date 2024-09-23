Monday, September 23, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Shops at Highland Village raising funds for police corporal

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
4
Cpl. David Harney, photo courtesy of the Highland Village Police Department

Shopping and dining at The Shops at Highland Village later this week and into the next can help support a local police corporal recovering from heart surgery.

Highland Village Police Cpl. David Harney suffered an aneurysm in early September and was flown to a Dallas hospital for emergency surgery. Surgeons successfully replaced Harney’s aorta, and he was soon off the bypass machine and breathing tube. Harney, a School Resource Officer for Lewisville ISD, is now recovering at home, but he’s not out of the woods yet, and he faces a long road to recovery.

“Corporal Dave Harney is a beloved member of the Highland Village Community, and he needs our support,” The Shops said on its website. “The Shops at Highland Village would like to show our appreciation for Dave’s commitment to this community. Please take a moment to visit our retailers and restaurants that are offering their support.”

As of Monday, more than $30,000 has been donated to the GoFundMe for Harney and his family. The set goal is $45,000.

The following businesses will be donated some of their revenue to the Harney family, according to The Shops at Highland Village website.

Kendra Scott: From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 20% of all sales will be donated to Harney as part of a Kendra Scott Gives Back event. The code GIVEBACK-HMSGW can be used for online purchases on Friday and Saturday.

Corner Bakery Cafe: All day Tuesday, Oct. 1, when customers mention the fundraiser for Harney, a percentage of the revenue from their purchase will go to his GoFundMe fundraiser.

Megan’s Lifestyle Boutique: Also all day Oct. 1, 15% of sales at this store will be donated to the Harney family.

Lambeau’s America: All day Wednesday, Oct. 2, 20% of sales will be donated. Be sure to mention the fundraiser for the Harneys.

Previous article
Bubble tea shop opens in Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.