Bubble tea shop opens in Flower Mound

Gong cha, an international chain of bubble tea shops, has opened a new location in Flower Mound.

The international beverage franchise is known for its signature milk foam with its freshly brewed premium teas. Gong cha — which translates to “tribute tea for the emperor” — was founded in 2006 in Taiwan, and now has more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries, according to the company’s website.

Gong cha’s Flower Mound shop is located at 2321 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 421, between Jimmy John’s and Marble Slab & Great American Cookies.

