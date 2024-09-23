Man drowns in Lewisville Lake

A man drowned in Lewisville Lake on Friday, according to officials.

Multiple agencies and dive teams responded to a possible drowning early Friday afternoon off the shore of Little Elm Park, according to the Little Elm Fire Department. After several hours, a dive team recovered the body of the 20-year-old victim.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Monday morning.

In a separate incident a day later, a 14-year-old boy, Sebastian Hernandez of Dallas, drowned in Lake Lewisville, off the shore of Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village.