Saturday, September 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Teen drowns at Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3

A 14-year-old boy from Duncanville drowned in Lewisville Lake at Copperas Branch Park on Saturday afternoon, prompting an extensive search by multiple emergency teams.

Highland Village emergency dispatch received a report of the missing teenager at 3:06 p.m. The boy had been swimming with his family when he went under the water and did not resurface, police said.

Responding agencies included the Highland Village Fire and Police Departments, the Lewisville Fire Department dive team, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden.

After nearly two hours of searching, the boy’s body was recovered at approximately 5 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the incident.

Previous article
High School Football Scoreboard
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.