Teen drowns at Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village

A 14-year-old boy from Duncanville drowned in Lewisville Lake at Copperas Branch Park on Saturday afternoon, prompting an extensive search by multiple emergency teams.

Highland Village emergency dispatch received a report of the missing teenager at 3:06 p.m. The boy had been swimming with his family when he went under the water and did not resurface, police said.

Responding agencies included the Highland Village Fire and Police Departments, the Lewisville Fire Department dive team, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden.

After nearly two hours of searching, the boy’s body was recovered at approximately 5 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the incident.