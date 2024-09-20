High School Football Scoreboard

It’s a quiet Friday night, with all but one of the teams we cover in their bye week. Make sure to check back each Friday night for updates!

Northwest 31, Eaton 14

The Northwest Texans continued their winning ways on Friday night with a 31-14 victory over Haslet Eaton.

Ryder Norton scored on a 27-yard run to get things started for the Texans, and a 2-point conversion made it 8-0 Northwest.

The Texans defense then came up big, scoring a safety to make it 10-0 Northwest at the end of one.

Norton hit Nate Jean on a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Texans a 17-0 lead with 9:46 to play in the second quarter.

Eaton scored 14 unanswered points and the score was 17-14 at the half.

Three minutes into the third quarter, Northwest extended its lead to 10 points when Norton connected with Tyler Singer on a 29-yard touchdown pass, and led 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

At the 9:37 mark of the fourth quarter, Jean made it 31-14 on a 4-yard touchdown run.

Northwest (4-0, 2-0) will be in its bye next week and will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 when it hosts L.D. Bell.