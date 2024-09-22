Flower Mound church’s outreach mission expands amid organizer’s cancer battle

Hundreds of volunteers will be working across Flower Mound from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 as part of Flower Mound United Methodist Church’s annual Depart to Serve mission project, tackling food scarcity, home insecurity, and other outreach efforts in the community. This year’s mission holds special significance as Christine Marquise, the event chair for 2023, continues her battle with brain cancer.

Marquise, who was diagnosed in May 2024, has been a driving force behind the initiative. Last year, she recruited nearly 200 volunteers, expanding the event to include the Sleep in Heavenly Peace project, which assembles and delivers beds to families in need across Denton County. Under her leadership, Depart to Serve teams completed 10 projects, contributed 820 volunteer hours, and raised $7,231, ensuring that 38 children would no longer have to sleep on the floor, and funding 250 loads of laundry for families in need.

“The beautiful brain of Christine Marquise imagined a world in which we all share each other’s burdens and lift up our neighbors in mind, body, and spirit,” said Pastor Alexandra Robinson of Flower Mound United Methodist Church.

Despite her diagnosis, Marquise remains hopeful and determined to see the mission grow. Her goal for this year is to double the number of volunteers from 200 to 400. “Our hope is to reach this goal through community gathering in support of Christine and the legacy of love and service she has shared with so many,” Pastor Robinson said.

As the event unfolds, participants are encouraged to follow @flowermoundumc on social media and use the hashtag #doubletheimpactDTS to stay updated on opportunities to volunteer and to track the community’s progress toward meeting Marquise’s ambitious goal.

-Submitted by Nancy Cummins