Sunday, September 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

National Charity League members support local animal rescue with essential donations

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
7
National Charity League Lantana Chapter 2024-2025 Kick off meeting.

The National Charity League (NCL) recently demonstrated its commitment to service and philanthropy when a group of newly-registered members organized a successful collection drive for the Animal Rescue Foundation of Texas (ARF). The initiative, aimed at providing essential supplies for animals in need, yielded around 700 items in just one day.

The overwhelming response to the drive had an immediate impact on ARF’s operations. “Those donations came in at the perfect time!” said Jeri Sulzman, ARF’s medical director. “The very next day, we took in a momma cat with seven kittens. I didn’t have to buy food, cat litter, or cleaning products for the foster who took the family of cats into her home.”

The National Charity League, an organization that fosters strong bonds between mothers and daughters through community service, has partnered with ARF since 2019. Together, they have contributed 2,736 volunteer hours, supporting the rescue and care of animals across the area.

Membership in NCL is a significant commitment, requiring a heart for service, a spirit of altruism, and a willingness to help. The organization offers a range of volunteer opportunities with various local charities, aiming to inspire a lifelong dedication to community service while nurturing meaningful relationships.

-Submitted by Rebeca Pritchard

Previous article
Flower Mound church’s outreach mission expands amid organizer’s cancer battle
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.