National Charity League members support local animal rescue with essential donations

The National Charity League (NCL) recently demonstrated its commitment to service and philanthropy when a group of newly-registered members organized a successful collection drive for the Animal Rescue Foundation of Texas (ARF). The initiative, aimed at providing essential supplies for animals in need, yielded around 700 items in just one day.

The overwhelming response to the drive had an immediate impact on ARF’s operations. “Those donations came in at the perfect time!” said Jeri Sulzman, ARF’s medical director. “The very next day, we took in a momma cat with seven kittens. I didn’t have to buy food, cat litter, or cleaning products for the foster who took the family of cats into her home.”

The National Charity League, an organization that fosters strong bonds between mothers and daughters through community service, has partnered with ARF since 2019. Together, they have contributed 2,736 volunteer hours, supporting the rescue and care of animals across the area.

Membership in NCL is a significant commitment, requiring a heart for service, a spirit of altruism, and a willingness to help. The organization offers a range of volunteer opportunities with various local charities, aiming to inspire a lifelong dedication to community service while nurturing meaningful relationships.

-Submitted by Rebeca Pritchard