Highland Village police corporal recovering from heart surgery

The Highland Village community is rallying around Highland Village Police Department Cpl. David Harney, who had emergency heart surgery over the weekend.

Harney suffered an aneurysm early Saturday morning and was flown to a Dallas hospital for emergency surgery, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Harney family. Surgeons successfully replaced Harney’s aorta, and he was soon off the bypass machine and breathing tube.

“We’re grateful to report that the procedure was successful, and he is now resting and starting the healing process,” HVPD said in a statement. “The family kindly requests your continued prayers as David embarks on his recovery journey. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

Harney, a School Resource Officer for Lewisville ISD, is not out of the woods yet, and he faces a long road to recovery. The GoFundMe was established to help alleviate some of the financial stress on the Harney family. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $22,000 has been donated. The goal is $45,000. Click here to donate.