Argyle ISD seeking new committee members: Bond Oversight, Growth Planning and more

Argyle ISD is asking community members to serve on several district committees, including the Bond Oversight Committee and the Bond & Growth Planning Committee.

Last week, the district launched Community Committee Interest forms for residents to volunteer, according to a district news release.

“The district has multiple opportunities for our families and community members to serve on various campus or district committees,” the district said in a statement. “We are blessed to have an engaged community and we look forward to forging many new connections.”

Other committees include the District Leadership Team, Campus Leadership Teams, Emergent Bilingual Advisory Council, District Safety & Security Design Committee, Collaborative Visioning Planning, Budget & Finance Committee and the Career & Technical Education Advisory Committee.

Signing up on the interest form will not guarantee committee membership, but the district will select committee members from the pool of completed interest forms. Interest forms should be submitted by Sept. 13.

