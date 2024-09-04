Amid national blood emergency, Red Cross to hold blood drives in Denton County

The American Red Cross will host several blood drives in Denton County this month during a significant nationwide blood shortage.

The Red Cross “continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply,” the organization said in a news release last week. Those in unaffected areas are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Weather in recent weeks has added to the summer shortfall in donations by forcing the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives throughout the country, many of which were caused by Debby, causing approximately 1,500 lifesaving blood products to go uncollected, the news release said. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for hospitals and patients.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who give blood on or before Sept. 15 will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

Here are the blood drives to be held in Denton County this month: