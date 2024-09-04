Wednesday, September 4, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Senior health fair offers free screenings and resources

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2

The Flower Mound Seniors in Motion Auxiliary will hold its 2024 Senior Health Fair on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center, located at 2701 West Windsor Dr.

Presented by Amerilife, the event will offer free health checks and feature approximately 50 vendors who will provide seniors with resources on various topics, including healthy aging, caregiver support, finances, home health, insurance, hospice care, medical services and different living arrangements such as independent, assisted, and memory care.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive free flu shots provided by Walmart and undergo hearing tests courtesy of Family Hearing Practice. Sprouts and Whole Foods will offer complimentary food items during the event.

Each participating business and organization will contribute a door prize, which will be awarded through a drawing of those who complete a bingo card at the fair.

Admission to the Senior Health Fair is free and open to the public. The event has been a staple in the community since 2017, with the exception of a hiatus in 2020.

For more information, visit the Flower Mound Senior Center or call 972-874-6110.

Previous article
Carpenter: Argyle ISD begins new school year with new staff, facilities, and vision for growth
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.