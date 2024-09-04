Senior health fair offers free screenings and resources

The Flower Mound Seniors in Motion Auxiliary will hold its 2024 Senior Health Fair on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center, located at 2701 West Windsor Dr.

Presented by Amerilife, the event will offer free health checks and feature approximately 50 vendors who will provide seniors with resources on various topics, including healthy aging, caregiver support, finances, home health, insurance, hospice care, medical services and different living arrangements such as independent, assisted, and memory care.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive free flu shots provided by Walmart and undergo hearing tests courtesy of Family Hearing Practice. Sprouts and Whole Foods will offer complimentary food items during the event.

Each participating business and organization will contribute a door prize, which will be awarded through a drawing of those who complete a bingo card at the fair.

Admission to the Senior Health Fair is free and open to the public. The event has been a staple in the community since 2017, with the exception of a hiatus in 2020.

For more information, visit the Flower Mound Senior Center or call 972-874-6110.