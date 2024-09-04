Carpenter: Argyle ISD begins new school year with new staff, facilities, and vision for growth

Dear Argyle ISD Community,

As we embark on the 2024-2025 school year, I want to extend a warm welcome to all Argyle ISD students and families. The start of a new school year is always an exciting time, filled with anticipation and the promise of new beginnings.

While summer provided a much-needed break for our students, our dedicated teachers, staff, and leaders were busy behind the scenes, preparing for the year ahead. From engaging in professional development to refining our curriculum and aligning our instructional practices, the work we’ve done this summer ensures that our students will receive the highest quality education.

This year our theme is The Amazing Race Argyle, and we have started the exciting journey together. Here are a few highlights and key updates…

Amazing New Staff

We have welcomed 120 new staff members, including two new principals: Shannon Knowles at Argyle High School and Robyn Campbell at Hilltop Elementary. Additionally, Dona Lumsden is now leading Argyle Middle School, and Lauren Tullos has successfully opened our newest school, Jane Ruestmann Elementary.

Facilities & Long-Range Planning

We have successfully completed all Bond 2017 projects. Bond 2022 projects are progressing well, with Elementary #4 (Jane Ruestmann) welcoming 815 students this fall. We have broken ground on the new Middle School on FM 407, which is anticipated to be completed by August 2026. Additionally, construction has begun on the stadium and indoor activity center at Argyle High School in Canyon Falls, with an expected completion date of fall 2025. Bond 2022 also includes Elementary #5, which will enter the planning phases in the coming months, with an anticipated completion date of August 2027.

We are seeing remarkable growth, as our district enrollment has reached 6,063 students. This fall, we will consider zoning for the transition to two middle schools in the 2026-2027 school year and two high schools in 2027-2028. In the next 18 months, we will be considering mascots, colors, and other departmental transition teams.

Collaborative Visioning

I want to praise our Board of Trustees. They are volunteers who love this district and desire to serve the students, staff, parents, and community in Argyle ISD. One paramount duty of the board is to set the vision, mission, and priorities of the district. Our leadership team is excited to work with the Board of Trustees this year to establish a 5-year collaborative vision in academics, student opportunities, and all other organizational and departmental areas.

Funding & Financial Stewardship

This year, we continue to face a persistent budget crisis in Texas public education. The new legislative session begins in January, and our legislative priorities remain steadfast in requesting an increase to the student basic allotment from the State of Texas, which has not been adjusted since 2019 despite record inflation over the past several years. We need our staff and community to engage in legislative advocacy through our platform – TakeActionArgyle.com.

Amazing Support

Finally, thank you to all of our partners, volunteers, and compassionate community members who continue to pour into our staff and students. From Eagle Partners to PTOs/PTAs to our Ministerial Alliance, these partnerships are paramount to Argyle ISD.

Let’s make this year an AMAZING one in Argyle ISD!

#TogetherWeSoar



Dr. Courtney Carpenter, Superintendent

Argyle Independent School District