Denton County commissioner attends Legislative Conference

Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County commissioner for Precinct Three, joined more than 800 county leaders from across Texas at the Texas Association of Counties’ 2024 Legislative Conference last week in Austin.

The annual three-day event provided a forum for county officials to meet with peers, legislators and policymakers, focusing on critical issues affecting counties and local taxpayers in preparation for next year’s 89th Legislature, according to a Denton County news release. The conference featured a keynote address by retired Adm. Peter Cressy, who shared insights on leadership in times of crisis. Attendees participated in sessions that covered a range of topics, including property taxes, elections, and emergency management response and recovery. Discussions also included strategies for safeguarding courts and the use of artificial intelligence in county government.

“TAC’s Legislative Conference offers an invaluable opportunity for county officials to share knowledge and outcomes,” said TAC Executive Director Susan Redford. “We are dedicated to supporting our counties as they navigate challenges and advocate for their communities.”

In addition to session discussions, the conference provided networking opportunities and showcased resources to enhance county officials’ abilities to address local needs effectively.

“Attending this Legislative Conference gives us new insights and connections that will prepare us for next year’s legislative session to better serve the citizens of Denton County,” Mitchell said.

