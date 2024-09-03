Tuesday, September 3, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County commissioner attends Legislative Conference

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County commissioner for Precinct Three, joined more than 800 county leaders from across Texas at the Texas Association of Counties’ 2024 Legislative Conference last week in Austin.

The annual three-day event provided a forum for county officials to meet with peers, legislators and policymakers, focusing on critical issues affecting counties and local taxpayers in preparation for next year’s 89th Legislature, according to a Denton County news release. The conference featured a keynote address by retired Adm. Peter Cressy, who shared insights on leadership in times of crisis. Attendees participated in sessions that covered a range of topics, including property taxes, elections, and emergency management response and recovery. Discussions also included strategies for safeguarding courts and the use of artificial intelligence in county government.

“TAC’s Legislative Conference offers an invaluable opportunity for county officials to share knowledge and outcomes,” said TAC Executive Director Susan Redford. “We are dedicated to supporting our counties as they navigate challenges and advocate for their communities.”

In addition to session discussions, the conference provided networking opportunities and showcased resources to enhance county officials’ abilities to address local needs effectively.

“Attending this Legislative Conference gives us new insights and connections that will prepare us for next year’s legislative session to better serve the citizens of Denton County,” Mitchell said.

For more information about the Texas Association of Counties, visit www.county.org.

Previous article
Body recovered from Lewisville Lake
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.