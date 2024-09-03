Body recovered from Lewisville Lake

A 23-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lewisville Lake on Sunday, according to local media reports.

The man, whose identity has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, went underwater and didn’t resurface around 10:30 a.m., WFAA reported. He was not wearing a life jacket, FOX 4 reported.

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team and the Texas Game Wardens conducted sonar searches in the lake until sundown, then resumed the search Monday morning. Crews located and recovered the body about 8 p.m. Monday.