Kitchen fire quickly extinguished at restaurant on the Denton Square

A popular Denton restaurant will be closed this week after a kitchen fire late Monday night.

The Denton Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Barley & Board, 100 W. Oak St., at 11:11 p.m. Something had been accidentally left on the stove; no one was at the restaurant at the time, according to a Denton FD spokesman.

Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and put it out 11 minutes after the 911 call, according to Denton FD. A restaurant employee said Barley & Board will likely be closed for the rest of the week. The restaurant will share updates on its Facebook page.