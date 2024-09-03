Local leaders, communities to take part in 9/11 tribute ‘Freedom Walk’

Local leaders from Lewisville, Highland Village, Hickory Creek, Corinth, Shady Shores, Lake Dallas, Denton and Denton County will take part in the “Red, White, and Blue Freedom Walk,” on Sunday to honor and remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks 23 years ago in New York, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Officials from Lewisville, Highland Village, and Denton County, carrying American flags, will meet city leaders from Hickory Creek, Corinth, Lake Dallas, Shady Shores, and Denton carrying their own flags, at the midway point of the Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge for a “virtual handoff” at sunset, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

Residents are invited to join this tribute walk. Anyone who wants to join is encouraged to bring an American flag, Texas flag or U.S. military branch flag to carry across the bridge. Event organizers ask that participants honor the solidarity of the event and not bring political flags, banners, signs or clothing of any kind, the city said.

Residents of cities south of the bridge will meet at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, at 6:30 p.m.

Residents of cities north of the bridge will meet at Oak Drive and southbound I-35E service road at 6:30 p.m.

The goal is to have each side meet in the middle of the bridge to take a picture at sunset of the “virtual handoff” of the U.S. flag, according to the news release. That picture will then be uploaded to the national movement site and become part of the picture collage that illustrates the U.S. flag moving across the country from sunrise to sunset.

The 9/11 Moving Tribute also honors the 5,461 service member lives lost in the wars following the terrorist attacks.