Highland Village names new fire chief

The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday night appointed a new fire chief.

After considering more than 20 applicants, Rickie “Scott” Green, currently the assistant fire chief for the city of University Park, was selected to be Highland Village’s next fire chief, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. His first day will be Monday.

Jason Collier, Highland Village’s previous fire chief for about two years, resigned in June after he was arrested in a prostitution sting operated by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Green has served in the University Park Fire Department for over 27 years, steadily advancing through the ranks over the years, according to the city. During that time, Green was named Fire Officer of the Year for three straight years, he was the fire department’s Employee of the Year in 2018, and he received the city’s Silver Employee of the Year award in 2018 and 2023.

Green holds a bachelor’s degree in emergency management administration from West Texas A&M University and is currently pursuing a master’s in public administration at the University of North Texas. In November, he will attend the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer program.