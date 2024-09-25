Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Denton ISD lowers tax rate

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
For the sixth consecutive year, Denton ISD has decreased its total tax rate.

On Tuesday, Denton ISD’s Board of School Trustees adopted the total tax rate of $1.1569 for 2024-2025, down from $1.54 six years ago and $1.1592 for 2023-24. Compared to 2018, the new rate saves the average Denton ISD homeowner $1,782 per year on property of the same value, according to the district.

“Our district and Board of Trustees have repeatedly shown a commitment to sound fiscal management,” said Dr. Susannah O’Bara, Denton ISD superintendent. “Being good stewards of tax dollars is extremely important to us, and the growth we are experiencing allows us to continue to lower our tax rate and provide savings to each taxpayer in our community.”

Denton ISD continues to rank as one of the fastest growing school districts in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex based on new home closings. Currently, there are more than 33,100 students enrolled in the district, according to a Denton ISD news release.

In addition, Denton ISD has saved a combined $274.4 million by refinancing bonds since 2005. The district has also received the highest possible Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas by the Texas Education Agency for 21 consecutive years.

