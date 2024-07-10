Thursday, July 11, 2024
Former Flower Mound Town Council member dies

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Jim Engel

Jim Engel, a member of the Flower Mound Town Council until two months ago, died on Tuesday. He was 68.

Engel, a retired supply chain and account manager for large companies, was elected to Place 4 on Town Council in 2018. His reelection bid in 2021 was unopposed. Term-limited, Engel completed his second term in May 2024 and was recognized for his service in a ceremony at Town Hall.

“Flower Mound lost a great leader, neighbor, friend and mentor,” stated former Flower Mound Councilmember Benjamin Bumgarner. “Cancer sucks. It took him way too soon and my heart breaks for his family. I thank the Lord that he gave me the time that I had with him and I know I’ll see him again one day.”

A visitation will be held Friday for friends and family. Full services are expected to take place in about two weeks.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

