Former Flower Mound Town Council member dies

Jim Engel, a member of the Flower Mound Town Council until two months ago, died on Tuesday. He was 68.

Engel, a retired supply chain and account manager for large companies, was elected to Place 4 on Town Council in 2018. His reelection bid in 2021 was unopposed. Term-limited, Engel completed his second term in May 2024 and was recognized for his service in a ceremony at Town Hall.

“Flower Mound lost a great leader, neighbor, friend and mentor,” stated former Flower Mound Councilmember Benjamin Bumgarner. “Cancer sucks. It took him way too soon and my heart breaks for his family. I thank the Lord that he gave me the time that I had with him and I know I’ll see him again one day.”

A visitation will be held Friday for friends and family. Full services are expected to take place in about two weeks.