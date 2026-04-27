Early voting set to close for Denton County’s May 2 election

Tuesday is the last day to vote early in local southern Denton County elections.

Voters will get the chance to decide on propositions from local municipalities, as well as representatives on school districts and city/town councils.

If voters do not vote by the time polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, their last chance will be on Election Day, which is set for Saturday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A pair of propositions are on the ballot for Argyle, one of which would continue dedicating a portion of the town’s sales tax to the Street Maintenance Fund. The other would extend the terms for the town’s mayor and council members from two years to three.

Northlake voters have the chance to approve or deny the creation of a Municipal Development District, which would replace the town’s current Economic Development Corporations and help fund infrastructure and economic development projects.

Mayoral and council seats are up for grabs in Justin, Flower Mound, Highland Village and Double Oak.

Seats of a few local school districts’ boards of trustees are also contested, including Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD.

To learn more about the local candidates running for office, click here.

Registered voters may vote early at any polling location in Denton County. However, those who wait until Election Day must vote at their assigned precinct location.

There are 42 early voting locations across the county, including the following, which are located around southern Denton County.

Argyle Town Hall, 308 Denton St. E., Argyle

Briarwood Retreat Center, 670 Copper Canyon Rd., Copper Canyon

Denton Fire Station No. 7, 4201 Vintage Blvd., Argyle

Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Cir., Denton

South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Ln., Denton

Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Rd., Double Oak

Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerault Rd., Flower Mound

Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., Flower Mound

Highland Village Municipal Complex, 1000 Highland Village Rd., Highland Village

Justin Municipal Complex, 415 N. College Ave., Justin

Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center, 191 Civic Cir., Lewisville

Thrive Recreation Center, 1950 S. Valley Pkwy., Lewisville

Northlake Town Hall, 1500 Commons Cir., Ste. 300, Northlake

Roanoke Public Library, 308 S. Walnut St., Roanoke

More information about voting is available through the Denton County Elections Administration at www.votedenton.gov.