Flower Mound PD’s 6th annual Bike with the Blue event benefits local teen residential campus

Southern Denton County residents can bike, walk or run alongside Flower Mound’s finest at the department’s sixth annual Bike with the Blue event on Saturday.

The event will take place at The Shops at Lakeside Village between Music Series Plaza and the Moviehouse & Eatery.

All proceeds from the event will go toward Kyle’s Place, a transitional living program for homeless teens woking towards independence.

The program is the only homeless shelter in Denton County that houses and cares for teens between 14-19 years of age. It gives teens a place to work with family counselors, mentors and community resources that help them hone life skills.

Festivities will start with the on-site registration and chip pick-up at 7 a.m., but the fun starts at 7:30 a.m. when the Kids Zone Opens for the day.

The Kids Zone will feature games and music for youngsters to enjoy before the races start.

A 5-mile civilian bike race will kick off the race series at 8 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., the gun will go off for the start of the 5K Run, which also includes a division where pets and owners can team up to take on the 3.11-mile race.

Next, the Bike with the Blue Youth Ride will start at 10 a.m., which Flower Mound PD said often produces some of the best moments of the event.

Each child who participates in the Youth Ride must wear a helmet, and will receive a participant medal at the end.

Finally, the main event will kick off at 10:45 a.m. with the 8-mile Police Bike Race.

“Stick around to watch DFW’s finest police bicycle units compete at 10:45 a.m. for the coveted Bike with the Blue Trophy,” said the department.

Awards for all of the races will be given to the male and female overall winners in each race, as well as to the first three finishers in each age division.

The registration price will increase for races on Thursday.

For more information or to register, visit the event’s webpage.

This year’s event is sponsored by Furst Ranch, a large development that is starting to move dirt on the west side of Flower Mound.

During and after the event, guests are welcomed to enjoy the restaurants and shops around Lakeside Village.