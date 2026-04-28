Whataburger sets opening date for Flower Mound, Slim Chickens backs out

Flower Mound will finally have a Whataburger in town after the company announced the location at 3201 Long Prairie Road will open Tuesday, May 5.

The project has been delayed at about every step since it was originally approved by Town Council back in April 2023.

According to a filing with the state, the $2.5 million, 3,355-square-foot restaurant will have two drive-thru lanes and will be open 24 hours.

This will be Whataburger’s first location in Flower Mound, which has been the largest municipality without the Texas staple.

According to Flower Mound Director of Economic Development Ray Watson, the restaurant was recently just waiting for concrete to be poured for the main entrance.

“That was the last major hurdle to open the Whataburger,” he said.

Watson also revealed that Slim Chickens is no longer part of the development after being part of the original 2023 plans.

Slim Chickens’ replacement has not been named, yet.