In the eye of the storm: Denton County chaser documents chaos, saves lives

It had all the life-and-death tension of a scene ripped from a Hollywood disaster movie. But Denton County resident Andrew Wurst wasn’t trying to be a star—and there wasn’t a stunt double in sight.

The spotlight affixed to the top of his Jeep barely pierced the darkness ahead, and raging floodwaters began to seep into the floorboards. Still, the frantic social media post he was watching proved she was out there: a mother and her infant, trapped in their mobile home with water so high that she had to hold her baby above her head.

With no time to spare, Andrew trudged forward.

“I definitely fear death like anyone else, but in those moments, I’m only thinking about saving people,” he said of the harrowing experience during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. A few minutes later, he found the mother and her baby and pulled them to safety. “If I’m the only one there to take the risk—or the only one dumb enough to do it—I’m always going to be that person.”

He added, “You can’t be scared of the weather. You just have to be prepared for it.”

Andrew and his team at The Reaper Storm Chasers have redefined what it means to check both of those boxes.

Though Andrew has clearly spent years chasing and responding to severe weather, those experiences eventually led to the creation of The Reaper Storm Chasers, which officially formed a little more than a year and a half ago. Since then, they’ve taken social media by storm with their fearless brand of documenting extreme weather from as close as Denton County to as far as Kansas, Arkansas, Houston, Tennessee, and everywhere in between.

And by storms, they mean all of it—hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, ice storms, and blizzards.

This year alone, they’ve been on the scene for four tornadoes, 18 wildfires, and a handful of snowstorms and blizzards. Andrew has personally been inside—seriously, actually inside—eight tornadoes throughout his career and lived to tell about it.

But this is far from a crew of danger-seekers and adrenaline junkies. Instead, think Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton from the 1996 action film, “Twister.” Like many serious storm spotters across the country, The Reaper Storm Chasers are certified through the National Weather Service to drive toward the storm, observe severe weather in the wild, and relay real-time photos, videos, statistical information, and more back to meteorologists.

That doesn’t mean they are employed by the NWS, the police, or the fire department. They operate as their own independent team but serve as a critical extension of those and other agencies when severe weather strikes.

Their detailed reports—from wind speeds and hail size to tornado formation, flood conditions, and storm paths—help forecasters issue watches, warnings, and emergency alerts to the public more quickly. And their boots-on-the-ground presence often ensures someone is there to help until emergency crews can arrive.

At the heart of it is Andrew, who has been chasing storms and diving into the middle of search-and-rescue operations for over 20 years. His Jeep Gladiator is barely two years old but already has 112,000 miles. It is fully wrapped, lifted, and comes complete with a built-in roll cage, antennas, radios, satellites, laptops, tablets, a 360-degree-mounted camera, and lead weights on the frame to combat strong winds.

He also has medical supplies, gas tanks, chainsaws, and a rooftop tent for when he’s stranded or needs to stop to rest.

The Jeep has also become something of a calling card for The Reaper Storm Chasers, whose growing social media presence has attracted thousands of followers eager to see real-time storm footage and updates from the field. As of press time, they have over 33,000 Facebook followers and over 3,800 TikTok followers.

The loyal following has also created a modest revenue stream through social media monetization, helping the team cover travel costs, maintain equipment, and keep their storm tracking, education, and rescue efforts free to the public.

“I can’t go anywhere without someone recognizing my Jeep. And it has everything I could need, which is good because I spend a lot of time in it. You’ve got to be prepared and have a Plan B for when things get bad,” he said. “If not, you shouldn’t be out there. In my beginning years, I didn’t have a plan, and I learned those lessons quickly. That’s why I also have a team.”

Andrew’s team consists of a photographer, who also relays critical information from Andrew to the National Weather Service and other first responders. There’s a team therapist who offers free counseling services to storm victims and provides information on nearby storm shelters. Rounding out the crew is another storm chaser who pushes updates to social media. Andrew also has another forecaster and navigation partner who rides with him so he can focus on the road and the storm.

All five team members regularly teach severe weather safety programs for school districts and the Scouts of America.

The Reaper Storm Chasers are also dedicated to understanding the science behind severe storms—examining how tornadoes form, what’s happening inside them, and why they behave the way they do. Andrew’s crew shares their field observations with professors at several colleges, contributing valuable real-world data to ongoing research. But their work doesn’t stop at observation. When storms leave damage in their wake, Andrew and his team often shift their focus to helping the communities they’ve been tracking. They partner with groups like Team Dominator Storm Recovery, a nonprofit that specializes in disaster cleanup, relaying information about storm damage so recovery efforts can begin as quickly as possible.

That collaboration frequently puts the Reaper Storm Chasers on the ground alongside recovery crews, assisting with search-and-rescue missions and cleanup efforts.

And that’s where the stories really get intense.

One of the more recent storms they were part of was the 2024 tornado that hit Valley View and Sanger. Andrew was under the freeway overpass as the tornado passed overhead, crossed over the freeway, and destroyed the nearby Shell gas station. Gas pumps were exploding, winds were swirling, and things you never imagined could leave the ground were flying through the air.

“I was the first one on the scene and immediately started search and rescue,” Andrew said. “There were roughly 80 to 100 people inside the gas station, all hunkered down under a collapsed roof. Thankfully, there weren’t any fatalities. From there, I drove toward Pilot Point, which had also been hit, and helped the local fire department cut trees until 4 a.m.”

For Andrew, the danger is clearly very real—but so is the fascination.

And that fascination started long before The Reaper Storm Chasers ever existed.

His first ever memory was when he was 5 years old. It was 1994, and Andrew awoke in the middle of the night to his father, a Houston firefighter, begging him to get up out of bed. A tropical storm had flooded his parents’ house, and water was already splashing onto Andrew’s bed. Parked outside was a bass boat, which his dad was using to rescue people.

“My dad would be on the search and rescue side of things, and it fascinated me every time,” Andrew said. “As I got older, I wanted to stay behind to help him protect the neighborhood. I just kept doing it until I was old enough to do it on my own.”

He added, “It sounds like a fun life, and most of the time, yes, it is. You always want a storm to be pretty, where property is not damaged, and people don’t get hurt. That’s what we really want. But it doesn’t always happen that way, and I think you’ve got to have both sides of it to make change. That’s what we are here to do.”

To learn more about Andrew and The Reaper Storm Chasers, you can find them all over social media, including Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. You can also visit them at thereaperstormchasers.com.