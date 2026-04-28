Constable Johnny Hammons resigns from Denton County Precinct 1 position

Denton County Precinct 1 Constable Johnny Hammons submitted his letter of resignation to the county, which was accepted at Commissioners Court Tuesday morning.

According to the letter, which was submitted on Tuesday, April 14, Hammons will officially retire on Friday May 29 to tend to his family.

“Currently, I am no longer able to dedicate the time that my office deserves due to family reasons,” Hammons said in the letter. “I have always believed family is the most important responsibility there is, and I believe anyone that has ever been part of our office family would agree.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said the court discussed filling the vacancy Tuesday during executive session of Commissioners Court and will release more information at a later time.

Hammons was first elected to be Denton County Constable Precinct 1 in 2014. His current term was set to expire in 2028.

He served southern Denton County into central Denton County, including Lantana, Hickory Creek, Corinth, Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas and Shady Shores.

“When I was elected constable, we became one of the most efficient offices in the county, as I leave that still stands true and is undeniable,” said Hammons.

As a constable, Hammons performed the typical duties of an officer, as well as handling warrants and performing various court duties.

However, he was committed to giving back to the community he served through annual Holiday Meal Drives.

The drives collected donations and food all went toward helping Denton County families put a meal on the table for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

“It has been an honor serving as the Constable Precinct 1 in my hometown and the County of Denton,” said Hammons. “My only hope is whoever [the court] decides to appoint in this position, they realize how blessed they are to inherit this group of people.”