Eads: Let’s reengage locally Denton County

As we step into May, our community turns its attention once again to local elections. It’s a season that invites each of us to pause, reflect and reengage with the democratic process right here at home.

Local government—our cities, our councils, our school districts and our Commissioners Court—makes decisions that shape our day‑to‑day lives in direct and tangible ways. And unlike national or international politics, the people serving in these local roles are individuals we can meet, talk with, and truly get to know.

Yet many residents, discouraged by the tone of national and international politics, tune out local races entirely. I want to encourage everyone to resist that impulse. If national politics feels overwhelming, step closer instead of stepping away. Your voice carries even more weight in local elections, where turnout is smaller, decisions are immediate, and every ballot genuinely matters.

Stay involved. Do your research. Ask questions. Show up at local forums or town halls. Vote—and encourage your neighbors, friends, and family to vote as well. Civic participation isn’t just about election day; it’s about building a culture of engagement and respect all year long.

And as we move through campaign season, I hope we can turn down the heat—especially on social media. Imagine a community conversation centered on policy, ideas, and solutions rather than personalities or personal attacks. We can model that by choosing to discuss issues constructively and by remembering that every candidate is a person with a family, a story, and a desire to serve.

Let’s commit to building our community, not tearing one another down. When we stay involved and stay respectful, we all benefit.

Connect With Us: If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup