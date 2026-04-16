Argyle voters to decide Town Council term limits, extension of maintenance tax on Election Day

Argyle voters will hit the polls for the May 2 election and, while they won’t be deciding on any town council members, they’ll voice their opinions on a pair of propositions.

The first gives voters the opportunity to continue a sales tax that generates revenue for the Street Maintenance Fund and the second extends the term lengths of the Mayor and Town Council members.

Proposition A proposes an extension of the existing street sales tax.

According to the Town, voters approved a sales tax in 2007 that provides revenue for the maintenance and repair of streets within town streets.

“The Town puts those revenues in a reserved, debt-free Street Maintenance Fund solely for the purposes of maintaining our streets,” said the Town in a press release.

State law requires that sales tax to expire if it isn’t reauthorized by voters, which is why it is on the May 2 ballot.

“Argyle voters have supported continuing to fund streets several times,” said the Town.

If passed, the tax rate will remain the same as it was before: Half of one percent of each retail purchase goes the Town’s Street Maintenance Fund, which is equivalent to 5 cents on a $10 purchase.

According to the Town, the fund was established to create dedicated funding for street maintenance and repair, drainage, extended pavement life cycle and driving safety conditions like signage and visibility.

It is designed to be pay-as-you-go funding, which the Town said helps fund maintenance without issuing long-term debit.

The tax is generated from anyone who pays sales tax within the Town, not just Argyle residents.

If voters deny the extension of the Street Maintenance Fund, Argyle will use revenue from the General Fund, which generates revenue from Argyle resident’s property taxes.

“If voters choose “Against,” the burden of maintaining Argyle’s local streets will switch away from sales taxes shared by both residents and visitors,” said the Town.

Proposition A will read as follows on the ballot:

“The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Argyle, Texas at the rate of one-half of one percent, to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.” (For or Against)

Proposition B proposes a 1-year extension to the term lengths for mayor and town council members.

If approved, the mayor and each town council member would serve 3-year terms instead of just 2-year terms as it is now.

“This idea is, frankly, long overdue,” said Argyle Town Manager Mike Sims. “It is very important to have stability on your Town Council and what creates stability is the knowledge [and background] each council member has.”

According to the Town, the extension would help council members gain more experience, decrease the number of members running for office each year and give more time for members to be trained.

“The ability to look into the past and remember things that happened is very important,” said Sims. “Having a three-year term as opposed to a two-year term really fosters that longevity and memory on part of the council.”

All municipalities start with 2-year terms for elected officials and the terms can only be extended by voters.

Voters have approved 3-year terms for the mayor and council members in Flower Mound, Roanoke, Prosper, Corinth, Keller, North Richland Hills, Little Elm and Colleyville.

Argyle ISD also has 3-year terms for its board of trustees.

If voters approve the change, starting in 2027, council places 2 and 4 will be elected May 2027 for three-year terms, mayor and place 5 would be elected May 2028 for three-year terms and places 1 and 3 would be elected in May 2029 for three-year terms.

In the case voters deny the change, Argyle’s mayor and town council members will continue to serve 2-year terms.

Proposition B will read as follows on the ballot:

“Shall the term of office for members of the Town Council of the Town of Argyle be changed from two (2) years to three (3) years, beginning with the terms of office commencing in 2027, with Council positions elected on a staggered basis?” (For or Against)

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.