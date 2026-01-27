Argyle voters to decide if council members should serve three-year terms

Argyle Town Council members could soon serve three-year terms instead of two if voters approve the change at the May 3 general election.

The town hopes an extra year on council will give members the opportunity to have a better understanding of town happenings.

According to the state, all “general law cities” in Texas start out with two-year terms, but can be extended to three or four-year terms via vote.

“This idea is, frankly, long overdue,” said Argyle Town Manager Mike Sims. “It is very important to have stability on your Town Council and what creates stability is the knowledge [and background] each council member has.”

Sims believes having that background knowledge could lead to more effective terms and more efficient work being done by council.

“The ability to look into the past and remember things that happened is very important,” he said. “Having a three-year term as opposed to a two-year term really fosters that longevity and memory on part of the council.”

According to the town, the current election will go on as normal in 2026 before elections would be staggered.

Starting in 2027, council places 2 and 4 will be elected May 2027 for three-year terms, mayor and place 5 would be elected May 2028 for three-year terms and places 1 and 3 would be elected in May 2029 for three-year terms.

Flower Mound and Argyle ISD both have three-year terms, among other neighboring municipalities.

“Two years is almost an anomaly and I think this fits more into what everyone else is doing,” said Mayor Ron Schmidt. “Ultimately, the voters do get to say what they want to do going forward.”

The focus from council’s standpoint is ensuring council members are able to better understand what is happening in the town, which three-year terms can help through consistency, memory and the ability of the council to better engage in the topics.

“I think there is something to be said for institutional and historical knowledge and being able to share that,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Cynthia Hermann. “And with three people coming on or off at one time, that can prove to be pretty difficult, so I think it does make sense.”

Schmidt said even with his years of experience on council, he continues to learn something new everyday. He believes it would benefit voters and the town if the extension were to pass.

The general election will happen on May 3.