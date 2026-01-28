Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe plans to open a new location at Grandscape

A new dining will be available inside Nebraska Furniture Mart at Grandscape with Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe submitting plans to open a restaurant at the store.

The store is planning on starting $200,000 worth of renovations on Feb. 1 with construction wrapping up around March 30.

Pickleman’s serves sub sandwiches, tavern-style pizzas, soups, salads and Mac and cheese bowls.

The chain started out in Missouri when the first store was opened in college-town Columbia in 2005.

Since then, the brand has grown to more than 30 locations across Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Indiana, Nebraska and Texas.

“Pickleman’s has now evolved into the go-to destination for people who want to enjoy high-quality food in a casual and comfortable environment,” said the company.

Pickleman’s made its Texas debut in McKinney before opening another location in Plano. The restaurant within Nebraska Furniture Mart will be the chain’s third in Texas.

According to its website, Pickleman’s supports the local community by participating in profit shares with local schools and supporting local charities and underfunded community groups.