Local school districts take caution, extend closures again

While highways are mostly cleared off, melting and refreezing on neighborhood roads and sidewalks has forced local school districts to cancel class for Wednesday.

Lewisville ISD made the announcement Tuesday afternoon to cancel for a third day this week as Winter Storm Fern slowly makes its way out of North Texas.

The district said the closure is due to extra precaution being taken.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff, LISD campuses and facilities will continue to be closed Wednesday, Jan. 28,” said the district on social media. “We will continue to monitor road conditions and will update Wednesday afternoon about Thursday’s schedule.”

LISD gave a shoutout to its maintenance team for its work in clearing up district campuses.

Join us in giving a huge shoutout to our Lewisville ISD Facilities and Safety & Security heroes! Thanks to these incredible teams for their tireless efforts monitoring schools & assessing conditions. We appreciate you and all you do to support our students, staff & community! pic.twitter.com/sx8Uruqpv3 — Lewisville ISD (@LewisvilleISD) January 27, 2026

Denton ISD announced the class cancelation shortly after Lewisville ISD.

“This decision follows continued monitoring of weather conditions in coordination with Denton County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service,” said the district in a statement. “Several safety concerns remain across the area, including icy and hazardous road conditions impacted by prolonged freezing temperatures.”

Denton ISD’s Operations team will continue to assess campuses and facilities and prepare buildings to support a safe return once conditions improve.

“The District will continue to monitor conditions with local officials,” said Denton ISD. “An update regarding school operations and instruction for Thursday, Jan. 29, will be shared as information becomes available.”

Argyle ISD followed suit, announcing classes would be closed on Wednesday because of the continued threat of hazardous, icy roads.

“District officials evaluated all campuses on Tuesday and hazardous conditions remain with multiple inches of ice on sidewalks, parking lots, and entrances,” said the district in a statement. “Temperatures have not warmed sufficiently for melting to improve safety, and out of an abundance of caution, schools will remain closed to ensure the safety of students, staff and families.”

The Argyle ISD maintenance team has worked diligently to clear up sidewalks and campus entrances, but the district said it hasn’t been enough to reopen schools, yet.

“Our AISD Maintenance Department has worked diligently over the past two days to clear sidewalks and campus entrances and we are very grateful for this difficult work,” said the district. “Campuses will be re-evaluated Wednesday and an update on Thursday’s school status will be shared as soon as possible.”

According to AISD, students and staff will still not have to make up Monday and Tuesday, but the district will have to seek a Missed School Day Waiver from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to avoid having to make up Wednesday.

The Northwest High School Varsity Boys Soccer game was moved from Wednesday to Thursday at 5 p.m.

Shortly after, Northwest ISD announced its students and staff would not return to school on Wednesday.

“In the interest of student and staff safety, all Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed and classes are canceled through Wednesday, Jan. 28,” said the district. “Residential and rural roads throughout the district remain hazardous but are expected to improve by Wednesday evening.”

Liberty Christian School also announced Tuesday evening its campus will be closed on Wednesday.

“Middle and Upper School students and parents should be on the lookout for communication from teachers regarding important reminders, assignment updates and expectations for returning to class on Thursday,” said LCS in a statement.

According to the National Weather Service, forecasts indicate overnight lows could dip into the 20s again, allowing any melted snow and ice to refreeze.

In addition, NWS said freezing fog could accumulate late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, further reducing visibility.