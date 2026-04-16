Flower Mound Fire Station No. 6 plans to be ‘Town Hall of the West’

With Flower Mound beginning its expansion west toward I-35W, the fire department made plans for Station No. 6 to be more than just a fire station.

The site plan for the 21,444-square-foot station, which will be relocated from its temporary location at 6566 Stone Crest Road to the corner of Canyon Falls Road and Denton Creek Blvd., was unanimously approved at Monday’s Planning and Zoning meeting.

It will play a vital role ahead of Flower Mound’s westward development, which has already started with Furst Ranch, Monarch and the Denton Creek district that will eventually connect to I-35W.

“As we grow, this will accommodate that and will be a shining star for the Town of Flower Mound on that side to give them some facilities that are much-deserved,” said Fire Chief Paul Henley. “As Monarch comes in, as Furst Ranch comes in, this is going to be a busy house and it’s great to see it come to fruition.”

In addition to fire department staff, the station will also have a dedicated work space for the Flower Mound Police Department, a community meeting area, a library presence and study/work pods for residents to use.

Henley said the idea for this station was to be a west Town Hall.

“It’s more than just a fire station, it’s going to be a community-serving center for residents out on this side of town, as well,” said Chuck Russell, Flower Mound’s town planner.

There will also be a trailhead that starts at the station and will eventually connect to a greater trail system.

According Henley, there will be public restrooms within the building’s lobby that will be available for use.

Commissioner Michelle Jackson said a community meeting center within the station would be one of the best ways to use taxpayer dollars.

“It’s a really good benefit to taxpayers to have something like that,” said commissioner Michelle Jackson. “It’s safe, it’ll be a great spot if the weather is bad, it’s convenient and such a great use of our tax dollars.”

Henley said the space for officers will include a work area with a kitchen that can accommodate several officers if they need to do paperwork or anything.

The library access was described as a “kiosk,” but plans are still being worked out.

Since there were no exceptions requested in the site plan, Town Council will not have to vote on the item.

However, Council will have to approve a contractor. One has already submitted its pitch, which will be decided by Town Council at its May 4 meeting.

If the contractor is approved, construction is expected to start in June and be completed by the end of October 2027.