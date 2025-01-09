Flower Mound approves mixed-use project with townhomes, big box stores

This week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a future mixed-use development that will bring hundreds of townhomes and hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial space to west Flower Mound.

The council approved rezoning requests for the 200-acre Monarch development, located south of the Avalon at Argyle development east of I-35W: 42.73 acres for 278 townhomes, and 157.44 acres for four big box retail buildings totaling about 472,470 square feet. The development will have retail stores and restaurants, parking space, open space and amenities, such as a pocket park, according to town documents.

During the meeting, council members thanked the applicant, design and engineering firm McAdams, for working with them to find a concept plan that worked for all parties involved. The project initially called for apartments, but McAdams agreed to replace them with townhomes.

“This project is critical for the town of Flower Mound because it’s the best commercial space we have, and time is of the essence, so I am really counting on you to be successful,” Councilman Adam Schiestel said to the applicant. “I think this is the most important piece of property and development, notwithstanding the other very large one near you (Furst Ranch).”

The five council members voted unanimously to approve both rezoning requests, with some amendments, notably that the first 150 townhomes can’t be built until 150,000 square feet of commercial space is built out. The remaining townhomes can only be built after at least 300,000 square feet of commercial space has been built.