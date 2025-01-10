Friday, January 10, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Schiestel to seek re-election to Flower Mound Town Council

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Adam Schiestel

Adam Schiestel, currently the deputy mayor pro tem on the Flower Mound Town Council, announced Thursday that he will run for another term on council.

Schiestel was appointed to Place 1 on Town Council in 2021 and elected to his first full term in 2022 on a platform of lower taxes and residential density. His seat will be on the May 3 General Election ballot. If he wins, he will be term-limited, unable to run again in 2028.

In his announcement, Schiestel touted the council’s recent record of fiscal responsibility.

“In the past three and a half years we have cut the tax rate significantly and increased the homestead exemption from 2.5 percent to 15 percent,” he said in a statement. “We have dramatically reduced our debt by funding capital projects with cash and federal dollars, instead of wasting funds on vanity projects. We have taken measures to insulate residents from new debt for major infrastructure projects on the west side of Town.”

Schiestel also pointed to the developments that the council has and has not approved over the last several years.

“We have taken a stand against bad development, protecting neighborhoods against encroaching density and industrial projects,” Schiestel said. “We have strengthened our conservation standards and lowered density in our sensitive Cross Timbers area, in accordance with the wishes of the residents. The entire conversation around development has changed. Developers are now bringing us the types of projects our residents want, and more often than not, they are getting approved.”

Schiestel said his agenda, if elected, will be to continue to drive tax relief for homeowners and fight against a proposed bill in the Texas Legislature that “would take away our local control over residential zoning and give it to developers.”

Previous article
Flower Mound approves mixed-use project with townhomes, big box stores
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.