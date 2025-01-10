Schiestel to seek re-election to Flower Mound Town Council

Adam Schiestel, currently the deputy mayor pro tem on the Flower Mound Town Council, announced Thursday that he will run for another term on council.

Schiestel was appointed to Place 1 on Town Council in 2021 and elected to his first full term in 2022 on a platform of lower taxes and residential density. His seat will be on the May 3 General Election ballot. If he wins, he will be term-limited, unable to run again in 2028.

In his announcement, Schiestel touted the council’s recent record of fiscal responsibility.

“In the past three and a half years we have cut the tax rate significantly and increased the homestead exemption from 2.5 percent to 15 percent,” he said in a statement. “We have dramatically reduced our debt by funding capital projects with cash and federal dollars, instead of wasting funds on vanity projects. We have taken measures to insulate residents from new debt for major infrastructure projects on the west side of Town.”

Schiestel also pointed to the developments that the council has and has not approved over the last several years.

“We have taken a stand against bad development, protecting neighborhoods against encroaching density and industrial projects,” Schiestel said. “We have strengthened our conservation standards and lowered density in our sensitive Cross Timbers area, in accordance with the wishes of the residents. The entire conversation around development has changed. Developers are now bringing us the types of projects our residents want, and more often than not, they are getting approved.”

Schiestel said his agenda, if elected, will be to continue to drive tax relief for homeowners and fight against a proposed bill in the Texas Legislature that “would take away our local control over residential zoning and give it to developers.”