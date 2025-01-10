Homewood Suites hotel coming to Northlake

A new Homewood Suites hotel by Hilton will be built in Northlake, according to a construction project filing this week with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The four-story hotel will have a meeting area, fitness center, and an outdoor lounge with a barbecue area, according to the filing. It will be located at 13311 Raceway Drive, in between the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton.

Construction on the $10 million project is expected to begin this fall and be completed by summer 2027, according to the TDLR filing.