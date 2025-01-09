School’s out again Friday

All local school districts — Argyle, Denton, Lewisville and Northwest ISDs — have canceled school for Friday.

Many local government facilities will be closed and services delayed as well.

Snow started falling Thursday morning and had already accumulated 3 inches in Denton before noon, according to Denton County. The snow is expected to switch to a wintry mix at some point during the day Thursday before switching back to snow Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather will create icy, hazardous travel conditions on North Texas roads Thursday evening through Friday morning. Residents are encouraged to stay home until Friday afternoon, if possible.