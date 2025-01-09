1 person dies in south Denton apartment fire

One person died early Thursday morning in an apartment fire in south Denton.

The Denton Fire Department responded to the fire in the 600 block of Londonderry Lane at 6:45 a.m. and found heavy fire from an apartment on the second floor, according to a Denton FD news release. One person was found dead in that apartment just before 7 a.m.

Fire crews knocked down the fire and searched all the other apartments. One person was transported to the hospital.

The number of displaced residents and cause of the fire are unknown, as of Thursday morning.