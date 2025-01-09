There’s an error in many Flower Mound residents’ property tax bill

If you are a homeowner who qualifies for a homestead exemption and lives in Denton County in Flower Mound, your tax bill is wrong, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release Wednesday.

Tax bills recently sent out do not accurately reflect the increased homestead exemption that the Flower Mound Town Council passed in May 2024 (from 12.5% to 15%), according to the town. The Denton County Appraisal District and Denton County Tax Accessor Collector are both aware of the issue and are working to update their system.

“However, due to this error, each account must be changed and validated manually,” the town said in a statement. “It is unlikely they will be able to update all 19,000+ accounts by the time property taxes are due on Jan. 31, 2025. It is our recommendation to pay the amount shown on your account. If you overpay, you will receive a refund from the Tax Accessor Collector when your account is updated.”

The estimated impact per homesteaded household is between $30 and $120.