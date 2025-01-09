Thursday, January 9, 2025
Political newcomer Brandon Gill has clear mandate after winning congressional seat

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Congressman Brandon Gill with daughter Marigold, wife Danielle, and President Trump.

The Wednesday after Thanksgiving was a busy day for Congressman-elect Brandon Gill. The 30-year-old Flower Mound resident, still riding an emotional high from winning Texas’ 26th Congressional District seat barely a month earlier, had just received the official 2025 Congressional calendar, and it was time to begin familiarizing himself with his upcoming responsibilities.

Scouring such a busy document, which included dates for important legislative sessions, committee meetings, key deadlines, etc., could be an overwhelming first task for most political newcomers. But Gill wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My wife, Danielle, and our baby will be traveling with me, so there’s a lot more planning involved for everything we’ll be doing,” Gill said with a laugh. The couple’s daughter, Marigold, is just 16 months old. “We spent several hours intentionally planning the entire calendar, and I’d like to think we have a pretty good idea of what everything will look like as we get started on this journey.”

He added, “It really is an honor to serve the people of Texas 26. This is a great district with great people.”

It’s no secret that Gill’s appointment marks a new era for TX-26, which comprises most of Denton County, all of Cooke County, southern Wise County, and a small section of northern Tarrant County. The seat had been held for over two decades by Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-TX), who, at 73 years old, chose not to seek reelection. Gill, proudly endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, easily won the seat with 62.1% of the vote, outlasting Democratic candidate Ernest Lineberger III and Libertarian Phil Gray.

Gill, a Dartmouth graduate who spent most of his private-sector career in finance, founded a popular pro-Trump, America-first news outlet called the DC Enquirer. Besides being endorsed by Trump, he also had the backing of Sen. Ted Cruz and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. He is also the son-in-law of conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

When he took office on January 3, he will be the youngest congressman and one of the youngest in the history of the U.S. Congress.

Gill recognizes the magnitude of this history-making opportunity. That said, he insists his confidence is soaring as he and his fellow Republican colleagues start the new year with a clear mandate from the American people: secure the border, unleash the energy sector, bring inflation down, cut wasteful spending, and fight back against the “woke and weaponized” federal government.

“There’s no denying this is a particularly exciting time for the Republican Party,” Gill said. “The Republicans kept the majority in the House; we took control of the Senate, and Trump won and took the popular vote. That’s what makes everything so exciting. There have been very few times where you have had a trifecta like that, which shows how clear our mandate is from the American people.

“I love this country, but I have no illusions of the state of our country right now. So, when you have an opportunity like mine, you realize the stakes and what you need to fight for. I think our entire party is on the same page.”

Gill said he’s constantly being asked what his plans are for TX-26, and his answer is simple for that, too.

“I always come back to the border. It’s a national issue, but we’re right here in the middle of the I-35 corridor, where there’s an enormous amount of sex trafficking, human trafficking, and drug trafficking,” Gill said. “It’s right here in District 26, and I plan to fix it. This is a great district with great people, and I cannot wait to serve this district.”

