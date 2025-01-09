Thursday, January 9, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Lantana Area Democrats spread holiday cheer with charity drive

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Photo submitted by Lantana Area Democrats

The Lantana Area Democrats have wrapped up a successful holiday charity drive, bringing cheer to two local families in need during the festive season.

The drive, organized by the group, supported a family of six and another of four, providing them with clothing, shoes, and toys for the children, as well as food and gift cards to aid in their holiday meals.

Gina DiDonna Daly, a spokesperson for the Lantana Area Democrats, highlighted the community’s generous spirit. “Thanks to the generosity of our members, we collected essential items for these families,” she said.

A particular note of appreciation was extended to members from the Ladera neighborhood in Highland Village, who raised nearly $700. This sum was donated to Denton County Friends of the Family, a local charity dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse.

“Our members truly came through to help women and children in need this holiday season,” Daly added. “Together, we donated fantastic gifts that will bring joy to many children during these challenging times.”

— Submitted by Gina DiDonna Daly

Previous article
Suspects in stolen vehicle crash in Flower Mound
Next article
Political newcomer Brandon Gill has clear mandate after winning congressional seat
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.