Lantana Area Democrats spread holiday cheer with charity drive

The Lantana Area Democrats have wrapped up a successful holiday charity drive, bringing cheer to two local families in need during the festive season.

The drive, organized by the group, supported a family of six and another of four, providing them with clothing, shoes, and toys for the children, as well as food and gift cards to aid in their holiday meals.

Gina DiDonna Daly, a spokesperson for the Lantana Area Democrats, highlighted the community’s generous spirit. “Thanks to the generosity of our members, we collected essential items for these families,” she said.

A particular note of appreciation was extended to members from the Ladera neighborhood in Highland Village, who raised nearly $700. This sum was donated to Denton County Friends of the Family, a local charity dedicated to supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse.

“Our members truly came through to help women and children in need this holiday season,” Daly added. “Together, we donated fantastic gifts that will bring joy to many children during these challenging times.”

— Submitted by Gina DiDonna Daly