Suspects in stolen vehicle crash in Flower Mound

A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Flower Mound on Wednesday, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

At 11:40 a.m., the Farmers Branch Police Department requested aid for a pursuit entering Flower Mound, headed northbound in the southbound lanes of FM 2499, according to FMPD. The suspect vehicle, while still in the wrong lanes near FM 1171, struck another vehicle, causing damage but no injuries. The suspect vehicle continued northbound until it struck a second vehicle head-on in the 4400 block of Long Prairie Road.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Both crashes are under investigation and charges are pending, police said.