Update: Southern Denton County school closures

Argyle, Denton, Lewisville and Northwest ISDs have canceled school for Thursday due to the snowy forecast.

Snow is expected to begin Thursday morning throughout North Texas, and roads are expected to be treacherous through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Denton County is expected to get 3-6 inches of snow during the weather event.

Expect most, if not all, local government facilities to be closed on Thursday. Denton County and the town of Flower Mound have already announced their closures.