Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Southern Denton County Local News

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denton County

By CTG Staff
Icy roads on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Denton County)

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Thursday to noon on Friday for Denton County with snowy/icy conditions in the forecast.

Winter Storm Cora is set to spread a wintry mess of snow and ice across North Texas. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with a transition to all snow Thursday evening. Total snow accumulations are forecast to be between 2 and 4 inches. Isolated snowfall amounts could top 8 inches within more intense bands, NWS officials said.

The weather service recommends that before the storm, residents should stock their vehicle and home with emergency supplies, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and fuel up their vehicle and heating sources. They should bring pets indoors and ensure they have water, adjust travel plans and ensure they have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. During and after the storm, check on neighbors and family, properly ventilate emergency heat sources and take it easy while shoveling snow.

Don’t forget to cover exposed pipes and plants, and leave indoor faucets running at a trickle.

State and local governments, along with area school districts, have been preparing for the storm for the past several days.

The City of Highland Village Public Works Department said all major intersections in the city have been pretreated with brine, and the sanding trucks are loaded and ready to go. Residential streets are not treated, so the city urges caution if you have to be on the roadways. The Streets Division will have crews on standby 24/7 to handle problems that may arise.

Flower Mound Public Works crews will begin road pretreating operations today, prioritizing bridges and major intersections. They’ll then begin 24-hour operations in the early morning hours of Thursday, which will continue as long as necessary. Once the snowfall arrives, they’ll start sanding and plowing, focusing on major roadways first.

The Town of Argyle has activated an online Winter Storm Info Hub with preparation tips, utility contacts, real-time storm updates, school closure info, and recovery assistance.

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 is asking residents to register with its emergency notification system for National Weather Service warnings via phone, text, e-mail, and TTY.

If school is canceled or delayed due to weather in Lewisville ISD, parents and staff members will be notified the following ways: LISD’s mobile app; Phone calls, texts and emails via LISD’s callout system, Skyward Family Access; LISD.net, including all campus websites; and LISD Social Media: Twitter and Facebook.

Argyle ISD will send alerts and updates via multiple communications tools. The district will post to the AISD Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Parent email and text notifications will be sent by the district’s mass notification system. Notifications will also be posted to the district website.

Any decision to cancel classes in Denton ISD will be communicated to families directly, as well as on social media and its website. The closing of school will be reported on the Denton ISD websiteX account, and Facebook page; major local media outlets will also be contacted. Denton ISD uses an automated system to notify families via phone and text message.

When possible, Northwest ISD will attempt to communicate any school closure due to inclement conditions the day before school, though the district’s goal is to make a decision no later than 5 a.m. the day of school when weather service recommendations and road monitoring allow. Families will receive communication directly from Northwest ISD when schools close, primarily through ParentSquare.

Follow us on X for frequent weather updates and click here for the latest forecast.

Check back for updates.

Babe’s Chicken makes Southern Living’s list of best locally owned restaurants
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

