LISD plans $27M maintenance project at Downing Middle School

A major maintenance and repair project at Downing Middle School in Flower Mound will begin this spring.

Downing, which first opened in 2001, will receive a 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair project, according to a Lewisville ISD spokesperson. The total overall budget is $26.74 million, and, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, work will begin as soon as the 2024-25 school year ends on May 23, and the project is expected to last until August 2026.

When a building’s major components have reached the end of their 20-year life cycle, that facility is then slated for a complete 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair, according to the Lewisville ISD website. Facilities slated for a 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair are selected based on needs identified from the LISD Facilities Assessment Study, input from individual departments and the Facilities Review Committee.

According to LISD, a typical 20-Year Life Cycle Maintenance and Repair project includes replacement/repair of: